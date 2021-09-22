Canada resumes flights to India under the bilateral Air Bubble agreement
Air Marshal V R Chaudhari to be next Chief of IAF
World Peace Day being observed today
In US PM Modi likely to discuss Afghanistan crisis during talks with President Biden
Bangladesh: PM Sheikh Hasina conferred award for country’s steady progress in achieving UN SDGs
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     22 Sep 2021 09:08:04      انڈین آواز

Brazil’s Health Minister tests positive for COVID-19 in New York

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Brazil’s Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga tested positive for Covid-19 hours after accompanying President Jair Bolsonaro to the United Nations General Assembly in New York. He had also met British prime minister Boris Johnson at the UN before testing positive.

Queiroga will remain in New York in quarantine, the government’s communications office said in a statement. “The minister is doing well,” the statement said. It added that the rest of the delegation tested negative for the virus.

Meanwhile, France Wednesday flatly denied a report published in Britain’s Daily Telegraph saying President Emmanuel Macron was willing to give up France’s permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council in exchange for the formation of a European Union army.

On the first day of the meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping said his country will no longer fund coal-fired power plants abroad, surprising the world on climate for the second straight year at the UN General Assembly. That came hours after US President Joe Biden announced a plan to double financial aid to poorer nations to $11.4 billion by 2024 so those countries could switch to cleaner energy and cope with global warming’s worsening impacts.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Confident that team will keep its winning ways in IPL; Delhi Capital head coach Ponting, captain Pant

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting and captain Rishabh Pant have exp ...

Aim of Indian women’s hockey team is to become best side in the world; Defender Nikki Pradhan

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Ace defender Nikki Pradhan, says that the main aim of the Indian women's hock ...

Bengaluru FC, Delhi FC complete quarter-finals line up of Durand quarter-finals

Kolkata Delhi FC held on, and  Bengaluru FC made a stunning comeback to complete the quarter-finals lineup ...

خبرنامہ

اکاؤنٹ ایگریگیٹر – آپ کی مالیاتی زندگی کو کیسے آسان بنا سکتا ہے

عندلیب اخترگزشتہ ہفتے مرکزی حکومت نے ایک نئے مالیاتی ڈیٹا شی ...

اقوام متحدہ کے سربراہ کی اس عالمی ادارے کی فعالیت بہتر بنانے کے لیے تجاویز

اقوام متحدہ کے سیکرٹری جنرل انٹونیو گوٹیرش نے اس عالمی ادارے ...

نائن الیون9/11 کی بیسویں برسی: بائیڈن کی جانب سے اتحاد کی اپیل

WEB DESK امریکی صدر جو بائیڈن نے نیو یارک کے ٹوئن ٹاورز پر حملو ...

MARQUEE

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

Google Doodle Honours Poet, Freedom Fighter Subhadra Kumari Chauhan

WEB DESKOn the occasion of the Indian activist and author's 117th birth anniversary,Google Doodle on Monday, 1 ...

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

Kerala Governor appeals jewellers to refrain from using photographs of brides to further their sales

AMN Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan today appealed to jewellers to refrain from using the photographs of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz