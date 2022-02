AMN/ WEB DESK

At least 100 people were killed in Brazil due to landslides and flash flooding at Petrópolis city which is located in the mountains north of Rio de Janeiro. Houses in hillside neighborhoods were destroyed and cars swept away as floodwaters raced through the city’s streets. Search and rescue teams are combing the mud for survivors.

Brazil’s National Civil Defence said on Twitter 24 people had been rescued alive so far, with 94 confirmed deaths.