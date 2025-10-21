The Indian Awaaz

BrahMos and Akash have proven their capabilities during Operation Sindoor: PM

Oct 21, 2025

S Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that our goal is to make India one of the world’s top defence exporters. Mr Modi said, India is building the capacity to export weapons and equipment for all three armed forces.

Prime Minister was addressing the Indian Navy personnel onboard INS Vikrant off Goa and Karwar coast, while celebrating Diwali with them

He said, missiles like BrahMos and Akash have proven their capabilities during Operation Sindoor and several countries around the world are now interested in purchasing these missiles. Mr Modi said, India’s defence exports have increased more than 30-fold over a decade. He credited this success significantly to the contributions of defence start-ups and indigenous defence units. Prime Minister reminded that on the very day the nation received the indigenously built INS Vikrant, the Indian Navy renounced a major symbol of colonial legacy.

