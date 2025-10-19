BPCL Unveils ‘Zero Ka Dum’ Certification Drive

Last Updated on October 19, 2025 1:26 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a Fortune Global 500 company and one of India’s leading integrated energy enterprises, has achieved a significant milestone in its LPG business with the nationwide expansion of the ‘Zero Ka Dum’ (ZKD) initiative, a pioneering third-party certification programme for LPG bottling plants across India.

Sanjay Khanna, C&MD and Director (Refineries), BPCL

This initiative underscores BPCL’s unwavering commitment to safety, quality, and operational excellence in one of country’s most vital energy sectors.

Team BPCL

The milestone was commemorated at a special event held on October 16, 2025, at the BPCL Loni LPG Bottling Plant, in the presence of BPCL’s senior leadership, key stakeholders, distributors, and transporters.

Raising the Bar with ‘Zero Ka Dum’

BPCL’s LPG operations team has taken a transformative step toward ensuring uncompromised quality and customer safety through the Zero Ka Dum (ZKD) certification program.

Under this initiative, each LPG bottling plant undergoes a rigorous third-party certification audit conducted by independent agencies accredited by the National Accreditation Board for Certification Bodies (NABCB). These audits assess every stage of the cylinder’s journey — from plant to consumer — ensuring that only defect-free, high-quality cylinders reach customers.

Shri Sanjay Khanna, Director (Refineries) with Additional Charge of Chairman & Managing Director, said, “The ‘Zero Ka Dum’ initiative reflects BPCL’s unwavering commitment to operational excellence and customer safety. It is the result of relentless efforts by our LPG Business Unit to enhance plant operations and deliver defect-free cylinders to every household. This milestone stands as a testament to our culture of continuous improvement and our belief that true progress lies in the quality and care we extend to our customers. I congratulate the entire LPG team for their dedication and for setting new benchmarks in safety and reliability.”

So far, 50 LPG plants have successfully achieved ZKD certification, with the remaining plants progressing steadily toward completion. This milestone reaffirms BPCL’s leadership in operational excellence and its deep-rooted commitment to customer safety.

Shri Subhankar Sen, Director (Marketing), lauded the initiative, stating, “Zero Ka Dum is a credible initiative that embodies innovation, care, and reliability in our mission to serve customers with love and trust. It is a bold step forward, comparable to the transformational Pure For Sure (PFS) introduced by Retail in 2001. My heartfelt congratulations to the entire LPG team for this remarkable achievement.”

Shri Raj Kumar Dubey, Director (Human Resources), highlighted the human commitment behind the transformation, saying, “Delivering defect-free cylinders has been a long-standing vision — one discussed for nearly four decades. Making it a reality required comprehensive improvements at the plant and equipment level, including the unprecedented step of third-party certification. This milestone reflects the relentless efforts of the LPG BU and our enduring commitment to customer safety. A company grows big by caring for its customers — and BPCL stands true to that belief.”

A Future-Ready Energy Leader

With Zero Ka Dum driving operational excellence, BPCL continues to demonstrate how quality assurance, innovation, and customer trust can work hand in hand to shape a safer, smarter, and more sustainable energy ecosystem.

This initiative not only aligns with BPCL’s core values of care, innovation, and trust but also positions the company as a frontrunner in reimagining India’s energy future — where technology, talent, and customer-centricity converge seamlessly.



About Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd. (BPCL)

Fortune Global 500 Company, Bharat Petroleum is the second largest Indian Oil Marketing Company and one of the integrated energy companies in India, engaged in refining of crude oil and marketing of petroleum products, with presence in the upstream and downstream sectors of the oil and gas industry. The company attained the coveted Maharatna status, joining the club of companies having greater operational & financial autonomy.

Bharat Petroleum’s Refineries at Mumbai, Kochi and Bina have a combined refining capacity of around 35.3 MMTPA. Its marketing infrastructure includes a network of installations, depots, fuel stations, aviation service stations and LPG distributors. Its distribution network comprises over 23,500+ Fuel Stations, over 6,200+ LPG distributorships, 500+ Lubes distributorships, 80 POL storage locations, 54 LPG Bottling Plants, 79 Aviation Service Stations, 5 Lube blending plants and 5 cross-country pipelines.