इंडियन आवाज़     03 Feb 2024 01:49:24      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

Both Houses of Parliament take up discussion on Motion of Thanks on President’s address

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have taken up discussion on President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament. In Lok Sabha, initiating the discussion, BJP member Dr. Heena Gavit highlighted the series of measures taken by the government for the welfare of women, poor, farmers, youth and marginalized sections of society. Participating in the discussion, Union Minister Prof S.P Singh Baghel said the Prime Minister has run a corruption-free government as not a single allegation of corruption has emerged against his government in the last ten years.

In Rajya Sabha, initiating the discussion, Kavita Patidar of BJP said, in the last 10 years women of the country have been empowered. Participating in the discussion, Vivek Thakur of BJP said, from fragile five, India has entered in the top five economies. On the other hand, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge came down heavily on the government over the issues of unemployment, violence in Manipur and others. He questioned why the Prime Minister has not visited Manipur so far. The discussion remained inconclusive.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

گیان واپی مسجد کے عبوری آڈر و دیگر امور پرمسلم لیڈر شپ کا سخت رد عمل

نئی دہلی،2 فروری2024: گیان واپی مسجد کی نچلی منزل  میں راتوں  ...

حکومت ‘معیشت – تب اور اب ’ پر قرطاس ابیض پیش کرے گی

AMN / NEW DELHI خزانہ اور کارپوریٹ امور کی مرکزی وزیر محترمہ نرمل ...

ہندوستان – وسطی ایشیا- یورپ  اقتصادی  راہداری، ہندوستان  اور دیگر ممالک کے لیے ایک جامع  اور اقتصادی گیم  چینجر ہے

سن 2014-23 کے دوران براہ راست سرمایہ کاری کی آمد 596 ارب امریکی ڈا ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

MEDIA

Provisions for Media Coverage, Media Facilities and Health Preparedness for Pran Pratishtha

WEB DESK Elaborate Arrangements are being made for the smooth and successful conduct of the consecratio ...

Former Principal Information Officer in PIB, N J Krishna passes away

AMN Former senior Indian Information Service officer N J Krishna passes away in Noida. She was 81. She ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

75% of villages across India achieve ODF plus status

Bisheshwar Mishra / New Delhi The Union Government has said that 75 percent of villages across the country ...

@Powered By: Logicsart