Both Houses of Parliament take up discussion on Motion of Thanks on President’s address

AMN

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have taken up discussion on President Droupadi Murmu’s address to the joint sitting of both the Houses of Parliament. In Lok Sabha, initiating the discussion, BJP member Dr. Heena Gavit highlighted the series of measures taken by the government for the welfare of women, poor, farmers, youth and marginalized sections of society. Participating in the discussion, Union Minister Prof S.P Singh Baghel said the Prime Minister has run a corruption-free government as not a single allegation of corruption has emerged against his government in the last ten years.

In Rajya Sabha, initiating the discussion, Kavita Patidar of BJP said, in the last 10 years women of the country have been empowered. Participating in the discussion, Vivek Thakur of BJP said, from fragile five, India has entered in the top five economies. On the other hand, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge came down heavily on the government over the issues of unemployment, violence in Manipur and others. He questioned why the Prime Minister has not visited Manipur so far. The discussion remained inconclusive.