UP CM Yogi seeks support of religious leaders in fight against COVID-19
Indians light Diyas, Candles in solidarity to defeat COVID-19 menace
COVID-19: Number of active cases 136 in Sri Lanka
Coronavirus crisis: death toll rises to more than 45,000 in Europe
COVID-19: Spain witnesses decrease in number of people dying
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     06 Apr 2020 01:17:08      انڈین آواز
Ad

Bangladesh: Entry and exit from Dhaka banned

Leave a comment
Published On: By

WEB DESK

Stepping up measures to control the spread of Coronavirus in Bangladesh, police today banned entry into and exit from Dhaka till further orders. Movement will be permitted only in case of emergency.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the police sought cooperation from people to ensure implementation of the health directives issued by the government. On the streets of Dhaka on Sunday, police were seen actively enforcing the government directive on Social distancing and restriction on movement.

Earlier, over the weekend a large number of people, mostly working in the Ready Made Garment (RMG) factories, returned to Dhaka raising fresh fears of spread of Corona virus in the capital city.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Ad

SPORTS

Covid-19 outbreak: Tokyo Olympics postponed to 2021

AMN Japan's Prime Minister and the head of the International Olympic Committee Shinzo Abe today agreed to ...

Olympics will be postponed due to coronavirus outbreak: IOC member

According to USA Today, veteran International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound said that the 2020 Tokyo Gam ...

Sports administrator BVP Rao resigns from Governing Body of SAI

Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi Protesting the decision to merge the Special Area Games Scheme ( SAG) with ...

ART & CULTURE

President Kovind confers 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi awards

AMN President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday conferred 61st annual Lalit Kala Akademi's awards on 15 artistes a ...

V P asks people to conserve linguistic heritage of India

"Studies by the experts suggest that teaching in mother tongue at the initial stages of education gives impetu ...

Ad

MARQUEE

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

India, Maldives sign MoUs for establishing Tourism zone ﻿

AMN India and Maldives today signed five MoUs for establishing the Addu Tourism zone in five islands of Add ...

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

IRCTC to operate Golden Chariot luxury train from March 2020

AMN The Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation, IRCTC, will operate and manage luxury train, Golden ...

CINEMA /TV/ ART

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Filmi Tidbits: Sooryavanshi to be postponed amid Coronavirus

Entertainment Desk Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi, directed by Rohit Shetty is set for March 24 release for no ...

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Irfan Khan to take health break after Angrezi Medium

Ailing actor Irfan Khan is unlikely to sign any new film in the near future as want health break. Angrezi Medi ...

Ad

CORONAVIRUS CRISIS

No evidence of airborne transmission of COVID-19; 505 fresh cases reported

Spitting at public places should be avoided to contain spread of Coronavirus: ICMR Staff Reporter / New ...

PM Modi seeks Opposition support in fight against Coronavirus

AMN / NEW DELHI Prime Minister Narendra Modi Sunday called former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee and Pratibha ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!