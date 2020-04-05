Bangladesh: Entry and exit from Dhaka banned

WEB DESK

Stepping up measures to control the spread of Coronavirus in Bangladesh, police today banned entry into and exit from Dhaka till further orders. Movement will be permitted only in case of emergency.

In a press release issued on Sunday, the police sought cooperation from people to ensure implementation of the health directives issued by the government. On the streets of Dhaka on Sunday, police were seen actively enforcing the government directive on Social distancing and restriction on movement.

Earlier, over the weekend a large number of people, mostly working in the Ready Made Garment (RMG) factories, returned to Dhaka raising fresh fears of spread of Corona virus in the capital city.