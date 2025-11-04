BJP Urges ECI to Review Documents Related to SIR of Voter List in West Bengal

Last Updated on November 4, 2025 12:16 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

BJP on Monday urged the Election Commission (ECI) to review and verify the list of documents related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in West Bengal. A BJP delegation, led by senior party leader Amit Malviya, placed this request after meeting with ECI officials today in New Delhi. Addressing the media, Mr Malviya claimed that many documents registered in the state for SIR are illegally obtained and completely illegitimate. He also requested the Commission to look into the alleged cases of Booth Level Officers being threatened and intimidated in the state.