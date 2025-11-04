The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP Urges ECI to Review Documents Related to SIR of Voter List in West Bengal

Nov 4, 2025

Last Updated on November 4, 2025 12:16 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter

BJP on Monday urged the Election Commission (ECI) to review and verify the list of documents related to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the voter list in West Bengal. A BJP delegation, led by senior party leader Amit Malviya, placed this request after meeting with ECI officials today in New Delhi. Addressing the media, Mr Malviya claimed that many documents registered in the state for SIR are illegally obtained and completely illegitimate. He also requested the Commission to look into the alleged cases of Booth Level Officers being threatened and intimidated in the state.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana: 19 Dead, 20 Injured in Road Accident in Rangareddy District

Nov 4, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ AMN

Uttarakhand: President Murmu Attends 125th Anniversary of Raj Bhavan in Nainital

Nov 4, 2025
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

West Bengal: Matua Samaj’s Silent Protest Over Citizenship Fears

Nov 3, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana: 19 Dead, 20 Injured in Road Accident in Rangareddy District

4 November 2025 12:25 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP Urges ECI to Review Documents Related to SIR of Voter List in West Bengal

4 November 2025 12:16 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
ENVIRONMENT AMN

Eight Cheetahs from Botswana to Arrive in India Next Month

4 November 2025 12:14 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ AMN

Uttarakhand: President Murmu Attends 125th Anniversary of Raj Bhavan in Nainital

4 November 2025 12:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments