The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana: 19 Dead, 20 Injured in Road Accident in Rangareddy District

Nov 4, 2025

Last Updated on November 4, 2025 12:25 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN

A total of 19 people died in a road accident that occurred at the Mirjaguda-Khanapur road near Chevella in Rangareddy district of Telangana on Monday.

The incident occurred around 8 AM on the Vikarabad-Hyderabad stretch when a truck reportedly rammed into an RTC bus while attempting to overtake a two-wheeler. According to Vikarabad senior police officer, 19 bodies were sent to nearby hospitals and 20 injured have been shifted to hospitals. 

The state government has set up a control room in Hyderabad to assist the people in getting information about the accident. The numbers are 9912919545 and 9440854433.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has directed officials to provide medical assistance on a war footing, and special medical teams have been rushed to the site. 

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP Urges ECI to Review Documents Related to SIR of Voter List in West Bengal

Nov 4, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ AMN

Uttarakhand: President Murmu Attends 125th Anniversary of Raj Bhavan in Nainital

Nov 4, 2025
AMN REGIONAL AWAAZ

West Bengal: Matua Samaj’s Silent Protest Over Citizenship Fears

Nov 3, 2025

You missed

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Telangana: 19 Dead, 20 Injured in Road Accident in Rangareddy District

4 November 2025 12:25 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ

BJP Urges ECI to Review Documents Related to SIR of Voter List in West Bengal

4 November 2025 12:16 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
ENVIRONMENT AMN

Eight Cheetahs from Botswana to Arrive in India Next Month

4 November 2025 12:14 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
REGIONAL AWAAZ AMN

Uttarakhand: President Murmu Attends 125th Anniversary of Raj Bhavan in Nainital

4 November 2025 12:11 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments