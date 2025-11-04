The Indian Awaaz

Tipra Motha, NPP Leaders call for Unity; Plan New Northeast  Political Party 

Nov 4, 2025

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

A strong call for unity among political forces in the Northeast was voiced on Tuesday, as leaders of the Tipra Motha Party and the National People’s Party (NPP) declared that their fight is not against anyone, but for the rights of their people.

“We are not here to pick a fight with anyone, but we are here to fight for our people’s rights,” said Pradyot Debbarma, Chief of the Tipra Motha Party, echoing the same sentiment expressed by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who heads the NPP.

Both leaders highlighted the need for a collective political effort to address the aspirations of the northeastern states. They hinted at the formation of a new regional political platform aimed at giving the region a stronger voice in national politics.

The leaders informed that the groundwork for this alliance is already underway, with the formal announcement expected within the next 45 days. The development is likely to be closely watched by people across the Northeast, where regional identity and local issues continue to shape the political landscape.

