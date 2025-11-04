At Kumaun University President Murmu Urges Students to Use Education for Nation-Building

Last Updated on November 4, 2025 1:50 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

AMN / Nainital

President of India, Mrs. Droupadi Murmu, today addressed the 20th Convocation Ceremony of Kumaun University in Nainital, Uttarakhand where she urged students to make their education meaningful by dedicating it to the service of humanity and the nation.

The President emphasized that education is the true foundation of national development, saying it should not merely sharpen intellect and professional skills but also strengthen moral character and compassion. She reminded students that true education teaches humility, empathy, and a sense of responsibility toward the underprivileged.

“Use your education for the upliftment of the weaker sections of society. This is the true religion, and it will bring you real happiness and satisfaction,” the President said.

Highlighting India’s rapid economic growth, President Murmu noted that the government’s progressive policies are creating abundant opportunities for the youth. She urged universities to guide students toward these avenues and equip them to contribute effectively to India’s transformation.

Calling for a stronger focus on research, innovation, and entrepreneurship, she lauded Kumaun University’s commitment to academic excellence and encouraged a multidisciplinary approach to learning and research for practical application of knowledge.

The President also drew attention to the ecological significance of the Himalayas, reminding everyone of their collective responsibility to conserve and enhance these life-sustaining resources. She commended the university’s initiatives in environmental protection.

Reinforcing the social responsibility of higher education institutions, President Murmu urged faculty and students to engage with nearby villages, understand local problems, and contribute to finding sustainable solutions.

“We have set a national goal to make India a developed country by 2047,” she said. “The youth of Kumaun University have a major role in achieving this dream. With talent and dedication, you can lead India into its Amrit Kaal of development.”

Earlier in the day, the President offered prayers at the Naina Devi Temple and visited the Neem Karoli Baba Ashram at Kainchi Dham.