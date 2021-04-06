BJP demands full inquiry of VVPAT, EVMs found in TMC leader’s house in Uluberia

AMN

BJP has demanded full inquiry of the VVPAT and EVMs found in the house of TMC leader Gautam Ghosh in Uluberia. Briefing media in New Delhi today, BJP leader and Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said it is a serious issue and may be bigger than it seems.

He said four VVPATs and EVMs were found and confiscated last night from the residence of Gautam Ghosh. He said these EVMs were brought by car which was on election duty. Mr Javadekar said with this, yet another TMC attempt has been completely exposed.