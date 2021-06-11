BJP criticizes Delhi govt’s door to door ration delivery scheme

Foreign investors pump in Rs. 8,000 crore into India equity markets
BY VINIT WAHI

THE BJP today criticized the proposed door step delivery of ration scheme of Delhi Government. Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the door step ration delivery scheme is in direct contravention with the National Food Security Act, 2013.

Raising serious questions over the intention of the ruling party in the National Capital Territory, Mr. Prasad asked as to why the One Nation, One Ration Card scheme has not been implemented in Delhi.

The Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that ration has to be given to the beneficiaries only from a fair price shop as per the National Food Security Act. He said, delivery of foodgrains to the doorstep to the beneficiaries will create avenues where ration can be siphoned off for black marketing.

Mr. Prasad informed that all the States and Union Territories have implemented the One Nation, One Ration Card scheme except three including Delhi.

The Union Government has said that Fair Price Shops are at fixed locations which can be monitored and inspected at any time by the authorities. However, in case of home delivery of ration, it is very difficult to monitor the delivery executives on the field and no check can be kept on them. The Union Government has also found no merit in claim that it is difficult for beneficiaries to visit Fair Price Shop in each and every part of Delhi.

It said, there are about two thousand Fair Price Shops in Delhi which efficiently cover each and every location of the national capital. It said, beneficiaries have more freedom to lift as much quantity at their convenient date and time from the Fair Price Shop.

