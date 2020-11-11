India’s latest rocket PSLVC49 lifts off successfully
Joe Biden to be the 46th President of USA
Bihar: 58% polling recorded in final phase of assembly elections
Online application process for Haj 2021 begins
Joe Biden: From a Small House to White House
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     11 Nov 2020 03:31:54      انڈین آواز

Bihar Verdict: Owaisi AIMIM wins 5 Seats in Bihar

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / Patna

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen AIMIM, led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi has won four and is leading in one assembly seats in Bihar, where votes are still being counted late into the night. AIMIM, had entered Bihar in 2019 after winning by-elections in five seats.

“In politics, you learn from your mistake. Our Bihar chief personally met with each and every leader of political parties. No one was ready to touch us. Big parties treated me like an untouchable… Our party president met every important Muslim leader as well. But nothing worked out. Cannot tell you why it didn’t happen,” Mr Owaisi said, adding he expected the party would perform better.

The AIMIM will decide later which party it will support, Mr Owaisi told NDTV.

“It’s a very good day for our political party. People of Bihar have voted for us and given us their blessings. I don’t know how I can thank them,” Mr Owaisi told reporters this evening. “We will work for the people and focus on flood-affected areas. I want to thank people for coming out and vote for us despite the pandemic. We must be lacking in something, due to which we didn’t win more seats yet. We will sit together and work on the issues and win the seats next time,” Mr Owaisi said.

Given his aversion to the BJP, Mr Owaisi could be more than willing to lend a helping hand to the Grand Alliance if it falls short of a majority by a few seats.

Mr Owaisi’s party said people who called his party a “vote-cutter” have got a solid reply.

Asaduddin Owaisi, said that the decision of alliance will come after the results are declared. ALSO READ | Bihar Election Results: RJD Alleges Poll Fraud, Says 119 Winning Candidates Denied Certificates

“The decision will be taken only after the final results of the Bihar Election are declared. Our fight is for development of Seemanchal (Bihar) which is one of the most backward areas of India,” Asaduddin Owaisi said on being asked if AIMIM will join hands with RJD to form government in Bihar.

As the counting of votes is still underway and NDA is fighting neck-to-neck with the RJD-led Grand Alliance, Owaisi’s AIMIM could play a key role once the election result is out.

With the speculation that AIMIM may join hands with the Grand Alliance post-poll. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, a senior Congress leader, described Owaisi as a “vote-cutter” and asked secular parties to be “alert” about him.

“BJP’s tact of using (Asaduddin) Owaisi Sahab’s party in the Bihar elections has succeeded to an extent. All secular parties should be alert about vote-cutter Owaisi Sahab,” he was quoted.

Responding to allegations leveled against the AIMIM of being a “vote-cutter”, the AIMIM spokesperson Asim Waqar told the media, “Those calling us that have got a befitting reply and their mouths will now be shut in the future as well.”

Speaking about the post-poll alliance, the AIMIM spokesperson Asim Waqar made it clear that the party was not going anywhere with the BJP.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

Golf; Karandeep Kochhar emerges halfway leader, enjoys two-shot advantage

HSB Karandeep Kochhar, returned four-under-68 to emerge hallway leader with two-shot advantage at the TATA ...

Golf; Aadil Bedi leads round one with a flawless 65

HSB / Panchkula Chandigarh based Aadil Bedi carded a flawless seven-under-65 at his home course to emerge s ...

خبرنامہ

بائیڈن حکومت سازی میں مصروف، ٹرمپ کا نتائج تسلیم کرنے سے انکار

ویب ڈیسک — امریکہ کے صدارتی انتخابات 2020 کے غیر حتمی و غیر سر ...

مقامی طور پر تیار کی گئی اشیا سے دیوالی منائیں: وزیراعظم کی عوام سے اپیل

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے ملک کے شہریوں پر زور دیا ہے کہوہ اس س ...

جوبائیڈن امریکہ کے صدر منتخب ‘ جبکہ کملا ہیرس پہلی خاتون نائب صدر ہونگی

WEB DESK ڈیموکریٹک پارٹی کے رہنما جوبائیڈن ریپبلکن لیڈر اور ڈو ...

TECH AWAAZ

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

Covid 19 induces scientists to work for Fastest Innovations for Survival

From Touchless Soap & Water Dispenser, Mechanical Ventilator to Pioneering E-classroom Software or Low-cos ...

MARQUEE

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

PM Modi lauds 4-year-old Mizoram girl for rendition of ‘Vande Mataram’

WEB DESK A four-year-old girl from Mizoram has charmed internet users including, Prime Minister Narendra Mo ...

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

Chaitanya Venkateswaran becomes British High Commissioner for a day

WEB DESK On the International Day for Girls today, an 18-year-old woman from NEW DELHI became the British ...

MEDIA

Editors Guild of India expresses shock & distress over Arnab Goswami’s arrest

AMN The Editors Guild of India has expressed shock and distress over the arrest of Editor-in-Chief of Repub ...

I&B Ministry asks TV channels not to malign or slander individuals, groups

The police named Republic TV, Fakt Marathi and Box Cinema in the matter. Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh h ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!