Bihar Cabinet Cuts BPSC Preliminary Exam Fee to ₹100, Waives Fee for Main Exams

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Bihar, the state cabinet has given the nod to reduce the application fee for preliminary examinations of the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) and other government competitive exams to just 100 rupees. The cabinet has also approved the proposal that there will be no fee for the main examination of these competitive examinations, which is a big relief to economically weaker candidates. The decision was taken today in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Under the new rules, candidates appearing for examinations conducted by various commissions and boards in Bihar will now get relief in fees, and they will have to pay only 100 rupees for the preliminary exam. Apart from the Bihar Public Service Commission, this reduction in application fees will also apply to exams conducted by the Bihar Staff Selection Commission, Bihar Technical Services Commission, Bihar Police Subordinate Service Commission, and the Central Constable Selection Board, Bihar This decision has brought down the preliminary examination fee by nearly eight times in several examinations charged by examination holding bodies.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier announced this decision on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day address to the people of the state at Gandhi Maidan, Patna. He had said that candidates would not be required to pay any fee for appearing in the main examination.