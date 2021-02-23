Maharashtra reports 6,971 new cases of coronavirus
India-China to hold 10th round of Corps Commander level talks following first phase of disengagement at Pangong Lake
For the first time, China admits death of their soldiers in Galwan valley clashes
India calls on Myanmar leadership to work together to resolve their differences in peaceful and constructive manner
Strong India-Australia ties will play important role in shaping post-COVID world: PM Modi
Bihar: Budget focuses on education, rural development and social welfare

Image

ANWARUL HODA / PATNA

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the annual budget for 2021-22 in the State Assembly on Monday.

The state budget worth Rs 2,18,303 crore lays special emphasis on education, rural development and social welfare.

Presenting the budget with a revenue surplus of over Rs 11,789 crore, Mr Prasad said, the proposed allocations made for 2021-22 have increased by Rs 6,541 crore as compared to that of the current fiscal year.

The State Government has made the highest allocation of Rs 21,938 crore for education. Besides, Rs 16,783 crore have been allocated for rural development and Rs 8,191 crore earmarked for social welfare.

Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad announced that 20 lakh job opportunities will be created in government and non- government sectors during 2020- 25. Mr Prasad said, 35 per cent reservation provision has been made for women in employment.

The state government laid out that it will award Rs 25,000 to unmarried women who pass intermediate exams. It will also award Rs 50,000 to unmarried women once they complete their bachelor’s degree.

