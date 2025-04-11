Bihar: 58 killed as lightening, rain create havoc in state

A HODA / PATNA

Lightening and rain-related incidents have claimed 58 lives during the past 24 hours in different parts of Bihar . Heavy rains, high-speed winds and lightning wreaked havoc in the state, causing loss of life and widespread damage to property and crops.

The highest number of casualties were reported from Nalanda district, where 22 people lost their lives due to the uprooting of trees and the collapse of walls. 35 people lost their lives due to lightning, uprooting of trees and collapse of the wall in the state.

Five deaths have been reported from Bhojpur and three from the Gaya district due to rain-related incidents. Casualties have been reported from Patna, Gopalganj, Munger, Samastipur, Jehanabad, Muzaffarpur, Araria, Begusarai and several other districts. Several parts of the state were lashed by sudden rains accompanied by gusty winds.

In Supaul, heavy rain lashed the district. The Met Department has warned of more rain in the state for next 48 hours. The Disaster Management department has asked people to remain vigilant and not to venture outside during rain.