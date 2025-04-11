Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: 58 killed as lightening, rain create havoc in state

Apr 11, 2025
Bihar: 58 lives lost in 24 hours due to rain havoc

A HODA / PATNA

Lightening and rain-related incidents have claimed 58 lives during the past 24 hours in different parts of Bihar . Heavy rains, high-speed winds and lightning wreaked havoc in the state, causing loss of life and widespread damage to property and crops.

The highest number of casualties were reported from Nalanda district, where 22 people lost their lives due to the uprooting of trees and the collapse of walls. 35 people lost their lives due to lightning, uprooting of trees and collapse of the wall in the state.

Five deaths have been reported from Bhojpur and three from the Gaya district due to rain-related incidents. Casualties have been reported from Patna, Gopalganj, Munger, Samastipur, Jehanabad, Muzaffarpur, Araria, Begusarai and several other districts. Several parts of the state were lashed by sudden rains accompanied by gusty winds.

In Supaul, heavy rain lashed the district. The Met Department has warned of more rain in the state for next 48 hours. The Disaster Management department has asked people to remain vigilant and not to venture outside during rain.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

IMD forecasts rain, thunderstorms, lightning & strong winds across northwest India

Apr 11, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Thiruvananthapuram airport suspends flights for Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple’s Arattu procession

Apr 11, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

UP: 22 killed in rain-related incidents; CM Yogi announces ₹4 lakh ex gratia

Apr 11, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Pakistan Begins Mass Deportation of Afghan Refugees—11,000 Sent Back Since April 1

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

UK, Japan voice strong opposition to trade war amid U.S. tariffs

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EU Halts Countermeasures for 90 Days After Trump Suspends Tariffs

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

US to hold direct nuclear talks with Iran

11 April 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!