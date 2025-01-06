The Indian Awaaz

Biden bans offshore oil and gas drilling along most of America’s coastline

Jan 6, 2025

US President Joe Biden has announced a ban on offshore oil and gas drilling along most of America’s coastline. The ban announced by Mr. Biden covers the entire Atlantic coast, the eastern Gulf of Mexico, the Pacific coast off California, Oregon, and Washington, and a section of the Bering Sea off Alaska.

It is the latest in a string of last-minute climate policy actions by the Biden administration ahead of President-elect Donald Trump taking office. During his campaign, Trump pledged to unleash domestic fossil fuel production in a bid to lower gas costs, despite the US already seeing record-high extraction rates.

