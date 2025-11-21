BIA–IRA Host First National Conclave on InvITs & REITs 2025 in New Delhi

AMN / NEW DELHI

New Delhi, November 21, 2025: Bharat InvITs Association (BIA) and the Indian REITs Association (IRA) hosted the inaugural National Conclave on InvITs & REITs 2025, bringing key voices from government, regulatory bodies, investors, and the wider industry into one forum to discuss the future of India’s InvIT and REIT landscape. The conclave served as an important platform to deepen understanding of the ecosystem and highlight its growing role in India’s economic progress.

More than 250+ professionals attended, including representatives from the infrastructure and real estate sectors, investment banks, asset management companies, pension funds, private equity and venture capital firms, consulting organisations, tax and legal practices, policy think tanks, media, and technology partners.

The programme featured high-profile speakers including:

Sh. Tuhin Kanta Pandey , Chairperson, SEBI

, Chairperson, SEBI Sh. Praveen Pardeshi , Chief Economic Advisor to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra & CEO, Maharashtra Institute of Transformation

, Chief Economic Advisor to the Chief Minister of Maharashtra & CEO, Maharashtra Institute of Transformation Mr. Amitabh Kant, Former G20 Sherpa and Former CEO, NITI Aayog, Government of India

Senior officials from the Ministry of Finance (MoF), SEBI, NHAI, RBI, and IRDAI were also present. As SEBI-regulated instruments, both REITs and InvITs continue to play a pivotal role in accelerating growth across India’s real estate and infrastructure sectors.

Discussions during the day highlighted the evolving nature of InvITs and REITs in India, with sessions covering regulatory developments, governance standards, infrastructure monetisation, retail investor participation, and the increasing engagement of both public and private capital.

Reflecting on the success of the event, Mr. N.S. Venkatesh, CEO, Bharat InvITs Association, said: “InvITs have evolved from being a niche investment product to becoming one of the most dynamic instruments driving India’s infrastructure financing landscape. This transformation reflects not only the maturity of the sector but also its growing relevance in shaping India’s economic progress. SEBI’s proactive approach in refining the regulatory framework through clear disclosure norms, stronger governance standards, and enhanced investor protection has instilled confidence among domestic and global investors alike. With the support of the government through enabling policies convergence of private and public capital is expected to accelerate, with more public utilities and state authorities turning to InvITs to fund projects in roads, renewable energy, power transmission, gas pipelines and urban infrastructure. The InvIT industry is expected to grow three-fold from the current AUM of Rs. 7 lakh crores to Rs. 21 lakh crores by 2030, paving the way for democratising the financial savings of the retail investor into InvITs, backed by real assets.”

Sh Tuhin Kanta Pandey, Chairman, SEBI from SEBI shared his perspective on the sector’s progress and future roadmap:

“India’s infrastructure ambitions are expanding rapidly, and meeting this demand will require over ₹700 trillion in investment by 2047 across transport, energy, and urban development. Instruments such as REITs and InvITs are now playing a decisive role in bridging this capital gap. Their combined size has grown to ₹9.25 trillion as of October 2025, reflecting their strong traction across roads, power transmission, renewables, telecom and commercial real estate.

However, the potential is far greater. Retail awareness of these products is still only around 10%, with participation below 1%. SEBI is therefore focused on strengthening liquidity, simplifying participation, and enhancing governance to make these products more accessible and trusted. With coordinated efforts from regulators, industry, industry association, and investors, InvITs and REITs can significantly accelerate asset monetisation, deepen India’s capital markets, and support the country’s path towards becoming a developed economy.”

Speaking on behalf of the Indian REITs Association, Mr. Alok Agarwal, Chairperson, Indian REITs Association, added:

highlighted the remarkable scale achieved by India’s REIT platform, stating, “The Indian REIT ecosystem has moved from concept to scale with remarkable speed, and today stands as one of the most transparent and trusted avenues for long-term investment. With over 176 million square feet of Grade A assets and a growing base of more than 3.3 lakh unitholders, REITs are engines of urban development, job creation and capital formation.”

The National Conclave on InvITs & REITs 2025 served as a pivotal platform for knowledge exchange and policy dialogue, strengthening the sector’s contribution to India’s economic growth and enabling long-term, asset-backed investment opportunities for diverse investor classes.