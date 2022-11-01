FreeCurrencyRates.com

BCCI announces Indian squad for upcoming ODI, Test series against Bangladesh

The BCCI(Board of Control for Cricket in India) Selection Committee has announced the squad for the upcoming ODI and Test series against Bangladesh. The Men in Blue will be captained by Rohit Sharma for both ODI and Test series, while KL Rahul will play the role of deputy. Rahul Tripathi and Yash Dayal got their call-up for the ODIs.

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul have been rested for the upcoming white-ball series against New Zealand. Team India will play three ODIs and two Tests against Bangladesh. The opening ODI will take place on December 4, followed by the second and third match on December 7 and 10. The Test series against Bangladesh will begin on December 14 with the first Test and the second one will begin at December 22.

