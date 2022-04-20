Bangladesh: Traders-Students clash in Dhaka, several injured

AMN / WEB DESK

Clashes erupted between students and traders in the new market area of the capital city Dhaka in which dozens of people including police personnel and media persons were reportedly injured. The clashes started on Monday night between a group of students and traders over a dispute on payment of food bill but it was brought under control quickly. However, on Tuesday morning clashes erupted again in the area after students tried to bring out a procession near the busy Nilkhet intersection in the area.

Several shops were burnt during the violent confrontation between students and traders of the area. Police fired teargas shells to disperse the violent crowd in the area in the afternoon on Tuesday. Meanwhile, following the clashes, Dhaka College authorities have closed all its hostels till May 5. They have asked the students to leave the dormitories immediately. The high-speed internet connection in the area has been suspended to control the situation.

Talking to media persons at his office in Dhaka on Tuesday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal assured that the situation will be brought back to normal very soon and those who did it will definitely face the music.