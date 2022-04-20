FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     20 Apr 2022 06:38:12      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh: Traders-Students clash in Dhaka, several injured

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN / WEB DESK

Clashes erupted between students and traders in the new market area of the capital city Dhaka in which dozens of people including police personnel and media persons were reportedly injured. The clashes started on Monday night between a group of students and traders over a dispute on payment of food bill but it was brought under control quickly. However, on Tuesday morning clashes erupted again in the area after students tried to bring out a procession near the busy Nilkhet intersection in the area.

Several shops were burnt during the violent confrontation between students and traders of the area. Police fired teargas shells to disperse the violent crowd in the area in the afternoon on Tuesday. Meanwhile, following the clashes, Dhaka College authorities have closed all its hostels till May 5. They have asked the students to leave the dormitories immediately. The high-speed internet connection in the area has been suspended to control the situation.

Talking to media persons at his office in Dhaka on Tuesday, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal assured that the situation will be brought back to normal very soon and those who did it will definitely face the music.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Top Pros for Delhi-NCR Open Golf Championship

Harpal Singh Bedi  New Delhi,  18 April  top professionals of the country including defendi ...

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 18 runs in Mumbai

AMN In IPL Cricket, Royal Challengers Bangalore set a victory target of 190 runs before Delhi Capitals at W ...

India beat Germany 3-1, consolidate their position at top of Pro Hockey League table

Harpal Singh Bedi India  outpaced Germany 3-1 to record their second straight win  over the visitors  an ...

خبرنامہ

مسلمانوں کی املاک پر بلڈوزرچلانے کے خلاف جمعیۃعلماء ہند سپریم کورٹ پہنچی

آج اقلیتیں ہی نہیں بلکہ ملک کاآئین اورجمہوریت خطرے میں: مولا ...

یروشلم میں جھڑپیں، 152فلسطینی زخمی

ویب ڈیسک —یروشلم میں مسجد اقصی کے احاطے میں جمعہ کو فجر سے قب ...

وسطی ایشیائی ممالک کے ساتھ روابط، ہندوستان کے لیے اہم ہے: صدر جمہوریہ

صدر جمہوریہ نے کہا کہ ہندوستان کی خارجہ پالیس،ی آزادی کے بعد ...

MARQUEE

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

Finland tops world’s happiest country for fifth straight year

A family tests the water at Pyynikki Beach, just a short walk from downtown Tampere. Photo: Laura Vanzo/Visit ...

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Jaisalmer, the Golden City of India

Vinit Wahi Every old city has tales to impress, uniqueness to wonder and spirit to live. Some 900 kms from ...

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Bihar boy converts Tata Nano into ‘Helicopter’, rents it for weddings

Sharma said he wanted to be a Pilot but he could not fulfil his dream due to poverty. Then he decided to give ...

@Powered By: Logicsart