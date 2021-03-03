Bangladesh to get 10.9 mn COVID vaccine doses through COVAX-WHO facility

AMN/ WEB DESK

The COVAX facility of WHO has announced its first list of allocations for distribution of the COVID 19 vaccines. In its first round of allocation announced on Tuesday, 237 million doses of the Oxford- AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) will be distributed among 142 facility partners. Bangladesh has a share of 10.9 million doses in the allocation list.

Bangladesh is the fourth largest recipient of the vaccine from the COVAX facility after Pakistan, Nigeria and Indonesia. The timeline for the delivery of the vaccines split into Feb-March and April-May will be published later this week, said the COVAX in its press statement. The delivery for this round of allocation has started with India, Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire receiving doses of the vaccine.

The COVAX facility seeks to allocate COVID 19 vaccine under its fair allocation mechanism developed by WHO in consultation with its member states.

Bangladesh has received 9 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZenecca developed COVID 19 vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII) which includes 2 million doses gifted by India to Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, COVID 19 vaccination in Bangladesh is continuing across the country. As per the latest figures released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), more than 33.41 lakh people have been vaccinated till Tuesday.