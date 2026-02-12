Bangladesh to buy $15bn of US energy products in trade deal

Last Updated on February 12, 2026 12:43 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Zakir Hossain from Dhaka

Bangladesh will purchase $15 billion worth of US energy products over 15 years and $3.5 billion of agricultural goods under a broader reciprocal trade agreement signed with Washington on Monday, according to a joint White House statement.

The deal also covers chemicals, medical devices, machinery, vehicles, ICT equipment, soy, dairy, beef, poultry, fruit and nuts. Procurement volumes could rise further if Bangladesh’s planned purchase of 14 Boeing aircraft, valued at $2.46–2.87 billion, is finalised.

Under the agreement, the US will reduce reciprocal tariffs on Bangladeshi goods to 19 percent from 20 percent, with some products eligible for zero tariffs. A mechanism will allow a specified volume of Bangladeshi textiles and apparel to enter the US duty-free, linked to the use of American cotton and man-made fibre. The agreement follows nine months of negotiations after Washington imposed a 37 percent tariff on Bangladeshi exports in April 2025, later reduced to 20 percent.

Bangladesh has agreed to lower non-tariff barriers by recognising US vehicle safety standards and FDA certificates, digitising customs, allowing cross-border data flows, removing restrictions on remanufactured goods, and strengthening labour, environmental and intellectual property protections. “Bangladesh commits to a robust standard for intellectual property protection and enforcement,” the statement said, including safeguards for US cheese and meat producers.

Washington will explore financing investments through the Export-Import Bank and the International Development Finance Corporation. Both sides said the agreement would be finalised after domestic formalities.