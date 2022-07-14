Bangladesh population to peak at 20.70 crore in 2061 :UN Population report

AMN/ WEB DESK

Population of Bangladesh will peak at 20.70 crore by 2061, eventually declining to 17.64 crore by the end of the century, says the World Population Prospects 2022 report by the UN.

The rate of population change in the country has also shown a marked decline from 2.1 in 1990 to 1.0 in 2022. It is expected to fall further to 0.4 by 2045. The net reproduction rate which was 1.74 in 1990 has come down to 0.92 in 2022. It is further estimated to go down to 0.85 in 2045.

The data reveals that Bangladesh has shown a consistent decline in its crude rate of natural change of population from 23.2 per thousand in 1990 to an estimated 12.2 per thousand in 2022. It is further estimated to decline to 5.2 per thousand in 2045. Crude rate of natural change of population is the ratio of natural change over the year reflecting live births minus deaths.

The life expectancy at birth which was 55.99 years in 1990 has improved to 73.70 years in 2022. It is further estimated to go up to 79.21 years in 2045.

The infant mortality rate has also shown remarkable improvement from 39.0 in 2010 to 20.4 in 2022. Similarly, the under 5 mortality rate has declined from 49.1 in 2010 to 25.2 in 2022. It is estimated to be 9.6 by 2045.

The contraceptive prevalence in the country in the reproductive age group of women between 15-49 has gone up from 41.2 percent in 2000 to 50.9 percent in 2022. It is further expected to go up to 65.8 percent by 2030.