FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     14 Jul 2022 02:17:20      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh population to peak at 20.70 crore in 2061 :UN Population report

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN/ WEB DESK

Population of Bangladesh will peak at 20.70 crore by 2061, eventually declining to 17.64 crore by the end of the century, says the World Population Prospects 2022 report by the UN.

The rate of population change in the country has also shown a marked decline from 2.1 in 1990 to 1.0 in 2022. It is expected to fall further to 0.4 by 2045. The net reproduction rate which was 1.74 in 1990 has come down to 0.92 in 2022. It is further estimated to go down to 0.85 in 2045.

The data reveals that Bangladesh has shown a consistent decline in its crude rate of natural change of population from 23.2 per thousand in 1990 to an estimated 12.2 per thousand in 2022. It is further estimated to decline to 5.2 per thousand in 2045. Crude rate of natural change of population is the ratio of natural change over the year reflecting live births minus deaths.

The life expectancy at birth which was 55.99 years in 1990 has improved to 73.70 years in 2022. It is further estimated to go up to 79.21 years in 2045.

The infant mortality rate has also shown remarkable improvement from 39.0 in 2010 to 20.4 in 2022. Similarly, the under 5 mortality rate has declined from 49.1 in 2010 to 25.2 in 2022. It is estimated to be 9.6 by 2045.

The contraceptive prevalence in the country in the reproductive age group of women between 15-49 has gone up from 41.2 percent in 2000 to 50.9 percent in 2022. It is further expected to go up to 65.8 percent by 2030.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

SPORTS

Women’s Hockey World Cup India outplay Japan 3-1 to finish 9th

Harpal Singh Bedi Navneet Kaur led the charge as India overpowered formidable Japan 3-1, to finish 9th in t ...

Golf; Pranavi cards 67 for one shot lead in 9th leg of Hero WPGT

Harpal Singh Bedi In-form Pranavi Urs carded 2-under 67 to emerge sole leader at the end of the first round ...

BAI to conduct practice for CWG-bound shuttlers in Hyderabad

Harpal Singh Bedi Two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu, World Championships silver medalist Kidambi Srika ...

خبرنامہ

کشمیر میں شری امرناتھ شرائن میں بادل پھٹنے کے بعد کئی ایجنسیاں تلاش اور بچاو میں مصروف

ٹینٹ اور خیمے پانی کے ریلے میں بہہ گئے| ۔15یاتریوں کی لاشیں بر ...

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو کو گولی مار دی گئی، حالت انتہائی تشویشناک

جاپان کے سابق وزیر اعظم آبے شِنزو مغربی جاپان کے نارا پریفیک ...


بی جے پی رہنما کے خلاف اشتعال انگیز بیان پر اجمیر درگاہ کے خادم گرفتار

پیغمبر اسلام کی توہین کی مرتکب بی جے پی کی رہنما نوپر شرما کے ...

MARQUEE

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

Himachal Pradesh imports Australian sheeps to improve quality of wool

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to achieve genetic improvement of indigenous sheep and to improve the quality of wo ...

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

National Museum to celebrate International Museum Day 2022 from 16th-20th May

By SUDHIR KUMAR National Museum New Delhi will celebrate International Museum Day 2022 for five day from to ...

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

Indian Railways introduces separate seats for newly-born children in trains

AMN Indian Railways has introduced separate seats for newly-born children in trains. The facility has been ...

@Powered By: Logicsart