Bangladesh: Police identify the person who put the Holy Quran inside Puja mandap in Cumilla

In Bangladesh, Police have identified the person, who allegedly put the Holy Quran inside a Mandap in Cumilla town during the Durga Puja, which led to communal disturbance at several places in the country last week. Based on the analysis of the CCTV footage, the Police identified Iqbal Hossain, a resident of Cumilla as the person who did this act.

A photo of the book kept on the lap of Lord Hanuman was shared on social media which went viral. Subsequently, mobs attacked the temples, homes and business establishments of the minority Hindu community in Cumilla. Similar incidents were reported from Noakhali, Rangpur and several other places of Bangladesh over the next few days.

It was suspected that the act of desecration was a premeditated act to disturb peace and social harmony in Bangladesh. Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan had said on Tuesday that the Police have found out that the suspect was changing his location frequently. In a briefing on Tuesday, the Cabinet Secretary of Bangladesh had said that something might be found very soon regarding the Cumilla incident.

The Police have filed 72 cases relating to the incidents of vandalism of temples and attacks on Hindu houses and business establishments after the incident. More than 450 people have been arrested so far including the person who first put the offending image from the Durga Mandap in Cumilla on social media.

