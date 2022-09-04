Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina on 4-day visit to India; Calls India a tested friend

Staff Reporter

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will be on a 4-day visit to India begning September 5. During her visit, she will call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar.

According to External Affairs Ministry, Prime Minister Hasina will also hold bilateral consultations with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar will call Ms Hasina. She is also likely to visit Ajmer. This will be the second visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina since October 2019.

Ahead of her visit to India, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has described New Delhi as a tested friend saying it had stood by Dhaka in its hour of need. In an interview with a news agency, she said Bangladesh always remembers first India’s contribution during the 1971 war and also at later times. She added that India is a close neighbour and she always gives importance and priority to friendship with neighbouring countries. Prime Minister Hasina emphasized closer cooperation between the two neighbours saying there can be differences but these should be addressed through dialogue. She added that in a number of areas, India and Bangladesh had precisely done that. She said the relationship between the two countries should be for the betterment of their citizens.

Hasina said even during the COVID-19 period, Indian leadership had shown their positive intentions as both then President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Modi visited Bangladesh as it celebrated its Independence Day. The Bangladesh Prime Minister lauded Mr. Modi for evacuating the students of her country stuck due Russia-Ukraine conflict as well as for the Vaccine Maitri programme.

The MEA said, in recent years, India and Bangladesh have sustained a high level of engagement, including at the highest level. It said, the visit of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will further strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries based on strong historical and cultural ties and mutual trust and understanding.