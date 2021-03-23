Bangladesh Minister warns against ‘chaos’ over PM Modi’s visit

AGENCIES / DHAKA

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader today warned all concerned not to incite any chaos centering Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to Bangladesh.

At a regular press conference at his official residence Quader said a vested quarter is hatching conspiracy to thwart the Indian premier’s visit marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.

“India was the main ally of Bangladesh during 1971 Liberation War, the minister said Bangladesh invited the head of the government of India, not any particular individual, on the occasion of the twin celebrations” minister said.

He said Narendra Modi is an invited guest and his visit has no link with any other issue. About BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s comment that the party started getting organized to defeat the government, the AL general secretary said if BNP becomes politically organized, there is no problem.

But if BNP carries out their evil attempts to create unrest in the name of movement, the AL, along with the people, will face their evil acts, he said. “Now Awami League is very much united, strong and well-organized,” he said.