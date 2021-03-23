Election Commission reviews poll preparedness for Assam Assembly Election ﻿
India revisits Covishield vaccine schedule: 2nd dose 4-8 weeks after first, instead of 4-6 weeks
Lok Sabha clears contentious Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2021
FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     23 Mar 2021 06:46:39      انڈین آواز

Bangladesh Minister warns against ‘chaos’ over PM Modi’s visit

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AGENCIES / DHAKA

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport Minister Obaidul Quader today warned all concerned not to incite any chaos centering Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s forthcoming visit to Bangladesh.

At a regular press conference at his official residence Quader said a vested quarter is hatching conspiracy to thwart the Indian premier’s visit marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu and golden jubilee of the independence of Bangladesh.

“India was the main ally of Bangladesh during 1971 Liberation War, the minister said Bangladesh invited the head of the government of India, not any particular individual, on the occasion of the twin celebrations” minister said.

He said Narendra Modi is an invited guest and his visit has no link with any other issue. About BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir’s comment that the party started getting organized to defeat the government, the AL general secretary said if BNP becomes politically organized, there is no problem.

But if BNP carries out their evil attempts to create unrest in the name of movement, the AL, along with the people, will face their evil acts, he said. “Now Awami League is very much united, strong and well-organized,” he said.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

SPORTS

ISSF World Cup: India’s Divyansh Singh Panwar & Elavenil Valarivan win gold medal

AMN India's Divyansh Singh Panwar and Elavenil Valarivan won the gold medal on Monday in the 10m Air Rifle ...

India to take on England in 1st ODI in Pune tomorrow

AMN India will take on England in the first of the three-match One Day International series in Pune tomorro ...

خبرنامہ

آج دنیا بھر میں یوم مسرت منایا جارہا ہے

آج خوشی کا بین الاقوامی دنمنایا جارہا ہے۔ نائب صدر جمہوریہ و ...

وزیراعظم نے بھارت کو بنگلہ دیش سے ملانے والے میتری سیتو کا افتتاح کیا

وزیر اعظم نریندرمودی نے ویڈیو کانفرنسنگ کے ذریعے بھارت اور ...

وزیراعظم نریندر مودی نے گیارہ جلدوں پر مشتمل، شریمد بھاگوت گیتا نسخے کا اجرا کیا

WEB DESK وزیراعظم نریندرمودی نے آج نئی دلی کے لوک کلیان مارگ پر ...

TECH AWAAZ

Abu Dhabi Digital signs partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Enterprise

WEB DESK The Abu Dhabi Digital Authority (ADDA)has signed a partnership agreement with Hewlett Packard Ente ...

Indian Army develops messaging application ‘Secure Application for Internet’

file phot AMN Indian Army has developed a simple messaging application named the Secure Application for ...

MARQUEE

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

Bangalore and Shimla ‘Most liveable’ cities in India

'Ease of Living Index' released Our Correspondent / NEW DELHI Bangalore has emerged as the top perfo ...

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

Dubai online International Dance Festival receives overwhelming response

By Harpal Singh Bedi / New Delhi The month long inaugural online Dance festival ‘Bhaktimay Rouhani Majlis ...

MEDIA

There is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The government has said that there is no proposal to appoint a regulator for social media. I ...

Centre approves financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh in death cases of journalists

Staff Reporter / NEW DELHI The Government today said that it has approved financial assistance of 5 lakh ru ...

@Powered By: Logicsart

The Indian Awaaz