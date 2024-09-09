Bangladesh-India relations should be based on equity: CA Muhammad Yunus

AMN / BSS / DHAKA

Bangladesh Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus today said that relations between Bangladesh and India should be based on equity and fairness.

“We need to maintain good relations with India. But it should be based on equity and fairness,” chief adviser’s special assistant Mahfuj Alam quoted Prof Yunus as saying at a view-exchange meeting with frontline students who participated in the student-people revolution, at Chief Adviser’s Office (CAO) here.

Mahfuj briefed media at Foreign Service Academy after the meeting.

He informed that the chief adviser presented the interim government’s views on India, responding to a question from a student at the meeting.

Prof Yunus said Bangladesh always gives importance to mutual respect and equity in maintaining relations with neighbours.

He stressed reviving the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) to enhance regional cooperation.