Bangladesh High Court Seeks Government’s Stance on ISKCON Activities

AMN/ WEB DESK

In Bangladesh, the High Court today asked the government to inform the court about its stance regarding Hindu religious organisation ISKCON, its activities, and what steps it has taken about it.

The High Court passed the order after hearing a writ petition seeking a ban on ISKCON and issuance of section 144 in Chattogram and Rangpur to ward off any unwanted incident. The court ordered Attorney General Asaduzzaman to apprise of the government’s stance over the issue by Thursday, reports United News of Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, Chittagong Police has arrested at least six people suspected to be involved in the death of advocate Saiful Islam during clashes while police attempted to transport Sanatan Jagran Manch Spokesperson Chinmoy Prabhu to jail. According to official sources, the police have detained 21 persons for their alleged involvement in the vandalism and carrying out attacks on the law enforcement members during the clash yester in Chittagong court premises.

ISKCON Pundrik Dham’s Chinmoy Krishna Das and Bangladesh Sammilita Sanatani Jagran Jote have been advocating on behalf of Hindu community across Bangladesh, raising eight point demands for the safety and rights of minorities.

Chinmoy Prabhu was arrested by the Dhaka police on Monday from Dhaka airport while he reached there to catch a flight for Chittagong. He was brought to a Chattogram court in a ‘sedition’ case on Tuesday morning amid tight security where court rejected his bail plea and ordered him judicial custody.

Following the jail order, hundreds of Chinmoy Prabhu’s devotees and supporters surrounded the van carrying him, forcing it to stop for over an hour before security officials fired teargas and charged batons to disperse the crowd.

Earlier on October 30, a sedition case was filed against Chinmoy Prabhu and 18 others at Kotwali Police Station in Chittagong on ground of allegedly hoisting a saffron flag above the official flag of Bangladesh during a public rally at Chattogram’s Laldighi Maidan on October 25.

Following massive public rallies of Hindu community at Chittagong on October 25 and at Rangpur, North Bangladesh on November 22, Chinmoy Prabhu has created a sensation in Socio-political circle of Bangladesh.