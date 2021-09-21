India reports 11.8% jumps in cyber crime in 2020: NCRB data
Bangladesh govt to export 2080 MT Hilsa fish to India

WEB DESK

The government of Bangladesh has given permission to 52 trading organisations to export Hilsa fish to India on the occasion of the Durga Puja. The Ministry of Commerce in a circular issued on Monday, allowed each organisation to export a maximum of 40 tonnes of Hilsa to India. The permission will remain effective till October 10.

The companies will have to comply with the export guidelines of the country and pass through a rigorous testing process for exporting Hilsa to India.

The Government of Bangladesh has been giving special permission for export of Hilsa to India for the last few years as a token of friendship, though the export of Hilsa was banned in the country in 2012.

Last year, Bangladesh exported more than 1450 MT of Hilsa to India while the quantity of export was 500 MT in 2019.

Hilsa fish is considered a great delicacy. The demand for the fish during Durga Puja is extremely high in states like West Bengal as the quality of ‘Padmar Ilish’ or Hilsa fish from Padma river in Bangladesh is considered of superior quality. Bangladesh produces almost 75 percent of the world’s Hilsa output.

