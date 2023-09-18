AMN

In Bangladesh, Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Monday said that if any election officials’ behavior was found biased during the election or even before announcing the polls schedule, the commission would definitely take action.

While talking to reporters in Dhaka, the CEC said such a decision has been taken for the sake of public trust and elections.

He said that even before the announcement of the election schedule, if the officials concerned with the election created controversy, the EC would take action against them.

In another press conference at Kishoreganj in Dhaka Division, Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman today said that the next parliamentary elections will be held in the first week of January, 2024 and the schedule will be announced in November next.

While talking with journalists, Mr. Rahman said that they want a participatory election and also the nation’s expectation is the same.In Bangladesh, Election Commission warns officials against biased behavior

AIR PicsIn Bangladesh, Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Monday said that if any election officials’ behavior was found biased during the election or even before announcing the polls schedule, the commission would definitely take action.

While talking to reporters in Dhaka, the CEC said such a decision has been taken for the sake of public trust and elections.

He said that even before the announcement of the election schedule, if the officials concerned with the election created controversy, the EC would take action against them.

In another press conference at Kishoreganj in Dhaka Division, Election Commissioner Md Anisur Rahman today said that the next parliamentary elections will be held in the first week of January, 2024 and the schedule will be announced in November next.

While talking with journalists, Mr. Rahman said that they want a participatory election and also the nation’s expectation is the same.