Bangladesh Declares August 8 as ‘New Bangladesh Day’ to Mark Yunus-Led Interim Govt

WEB DESK

Dhaka: Chief Advisor to the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Professor Muhammad Yunus, addresses an unscheduled meeting of the Advisory Council at the Planning Commission in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka, on Saturday, May 24, 2025.



Bangladesh will observe August 8 as ‘New Bangladesh Day’ to mark the anniversary of swearing-in of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus who took over three days after the fall of Sheikh Hasina government on August 5 last year, following a student-led uprising. The government has also announced August 5 as ‘July Uprising Day’. Besides, the government declared July 16 as Martyr Abu Sayeed Day, in remembrance of the student who was killed in police firing in Rangpur during the mass movement. The Cabinet Division issued separate circulars yesterday confirming the decision.

Meanwhile, a 36-member national committee was formed to oversee the observance of mass uprising days in July and August, marking the anniversary of last year’s student-led movement, reports United News of Bangladesh (UNB). Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will serve as the chairperson of the committee.The 36-day long programme will be celebrated from July 1 to August 5 to mark the anniversary of the July Uprising, reports UNB.