Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bangladesh Declares August 8 as ‘New Bangladesh Day’ to Mark Yunus-Led Interim Govt

Jun 26, 2025

WEB DESK

Dhaka: Chief Advisor to the Interim Government of Bangladesh, Professor Muhammad Yunus, addresses an unscheduled meeting of the Advisory Council at the Planning Commission in Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, Dhaka, on Saturday, May 24, 2025.


Bangladesh will observe August 8 as ‘New Bangladesh Day’ to mark the anniversary of swearing-in of the interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus who took over three days after the fall of Sheikh Hasina government on August 5 last year, following a student-led uprising. The government has also announced August 5 as ‘July Uprising Day’. Besides, the government declared July 16 as Martyr Abu Sayeed Day, in remembrance of the student who was killed in police firing in Rangpur during the mass movement. The Cabinet Division issued separate circulars yesterday confirming the decision.

Meanwhile, a 36-member national committee was formed to oversee the observance of mass uprising days in July and August, marking the anniversary of last year’s student-led movement, reports United News of Bangladesh (UNB). Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus will serve as the chairperson of the committee.The 36-day long programme will be celebrated from July 1 to August 5 to mark the anniversary of the July Uprising, reports UNB.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

21 killed in Iran suicide attack

Jul 16, 2010
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Don’t be afraid of Islam: Al-Sudais

Jul 18, 2010
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to attend Afghanistan meet

Jul 18, 2010

You missed

QAUMI AWAAZ

Reza Academy welcomes ban on Z

22 June 2010 3:29 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
QAUMI AWAAZ

TN to get Aligarh Muslim Univ

22 June 2010 3:40 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
QAUMI AWAAZ

We are not against minorities

20 June 2010 1:41 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
QAUMI AWAAZ

Ambedkar was a nominee of the Muslim League

27 June 2010 4:42 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!