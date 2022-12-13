Bangladesh: Chief of Jamaat-e-Islami arrested over links with militancy

WEB DESK

Chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami, called Ameer, Shafiqur Rahman was placed on a seven-day remand by a Dhaka Court on Tuesday on charges of being involved with militancy.

The police sought a 10-day remand for him in the case registered under the Anti-terrorism act but the court granted remand for 7-days.

The Jamat-e-Islami Chief was arrested by a team of Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime (CTTC) from Basundhara area of the capital on Monday.

Earlier, his son Dr. Rafat Chowdhury was also arrested for his alleged role as the ‘Chief Coordinator’ of the banned militant outfit Ansar Al Islam in the Sylhet region.

He has been jailed twice earlier also in connection with other cases.