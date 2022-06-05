FreeCurrencyRates.com

Bangladesh: At least 16 killed, hundreds injured in fire incident at container depot at Chattogram

AMN / DHAKA

At least 16 killed, hundreds injured in a major fire incident at Chattogram’s Sitakunda private Inland Container Depot in Bangladesh on Saturday night. The number of people killed and injured could go up as the details are still coming out.

The fire broke out at BM Container depot which is suspected to have consignment of highly inflammable material. The president of the association of inland container depot owners Nurul Qayyum told the news agency UNB that the explosion may have occurred due to a hydrogen peroxide shipment which was to be exported over the next few days. However, no official statement about the cause of the fire has been issued yet.

More than 20 firefighting units were deployed to douse the flames. The local administration has rushed ambulances to the place to take the injured to the nearby hospital. Details are awaited.

