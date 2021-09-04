Bangladesh Army Chief on 3-day visit to India

WEB DESK

The Chief of Army Staff of Bangladesh General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed is on a three day official visit to India. He is leading a 8 member delegation during the visit.

The Bangladesh Army Chief will hold meetings with the National Security Advisor of India, Chief of Defence Staff, Chiefs of Army, Navy and Air staff, Defence Secretary and other senior military officials of India during the visit, said a press release issued by the Bangladesh Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The Bangladesh Army Chief will discuss issues of bilateral importance to strengthen the cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries. He will also visit some of the defence establishments and National Defence College.

Gen. S M Shafiuddin will also pay a courtesy visit to the High Commission of Bangladesh in India at Delhi. The visit will conclude on 8 September when he will return back to Dhaka.