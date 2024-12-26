The Indian Awaaz

Bald eagle officially designated as U.S. National Bird after 240 years

Dec 26, 2024
The bald eagle, a symbol of the power and strength of the United States for more than 240 years, earned an overdue honor. It officially became the country’s national bird. President Joe Biden signed into law legislation sent to him by Congress that amends the United States Code to correct what had long gone unnoticed and designate the bald eagle – familiar to many because of its white head, yellow beak and brown body – as the national bird.

The bald eagle has appeared on the Great Seal of the United States, which is used in official documents, since 1782, when the design was finalized. The seal is made up of the eagle, an olive branch, arrows, a flag-like shield, the motto “E Pluribus Unum” and a constellation of stars.

