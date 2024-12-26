46 Killed in Pakistani Airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika Province, says Taliban govt

WEB DESK

Afghanistan’s interim Taliban administration today claimed that at least 46 people were killed in a bombing by Pakistani fighter jets in the eastern Paktika province.

Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the interim Taliban administration, said that Pakistani jets bombed four locations in Paktika’s Barmal district on Tuesday night, killing 46 people and injuring six, besides destroying houses.

According to Kabul, this is Pakistan’s second airstrike inside Afghanistan, after the first in March, which was formally protested by the Taliban administration. Islamabad has yet to respond to the claims made by Kabul.