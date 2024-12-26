The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

46 Killed in Pakistani Airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika Province, says Taliban govt

Dec 26, 2024
Taliban Claims 46 Killed in Pakistani Airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika Province

WEB DESK

Afghanistan’s interim Taliban administration today claimed that at least 46 people were killed in a bombing by Pakistani fighter jets in the eastern Paktika province.

Mullah Hamdullah Fitrat, deputy spokesman for the interim Taliban administration, said that Pakistani jets bombed four locations in Paktika’s Barmal district on Tuesday night, killing 46 people and injuring six, besides destroying houses.

According to Kabul, this is Pakistan’s second airstrike inside Afghanistan, after the first in March, which was formally protested by the Taliban administration. Islamabad has yet to respond to the claims made by Kabul.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bald eagle officially designated as U.S. National Bird after 240 years

Dec 26, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russia: Putin offers condolences to Azerbaijani president over plane crash near Aktau

Dec 25, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian cargo ship ‘Ursa Major’ sinks in Mediterranean Sea after explosion

Dec 25, 2024

You missed

OTHER TOP STORIES TOP AWAAZ

Former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh passes away

26 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
BUSINESS AWAAZ

RBI sets up 8-member panel on ethical use of AI

26 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
POLITICS

AAP accuses Congress of aiding BJP ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls

26 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Bald eagle officially designated as U.S. National Bird after 240 years

26 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment