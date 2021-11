AMN

Bahrain has relaxed quarantine measures for vaccinated Indian travellers. Passengers travelling from India to Bahrain with a COVID-19 vaccination certificate issued in India will be exempted from mandatory 10 days of quarantine.

The vaccines taken should be approved by the WHO or by the Kingdom of Bahrain. In a tweet, the Embassy of India in Bahrain informed that these passengers will also be exempted from pre-arrival negative RTPCR certificate.