B. Srinivasan appointed as DG NSG

Aug 28, 2024

Senior IPS officer B. Srinivasan was appointed as the Director General (DG) of the National Security Guard (NSG), the country’s counter-terrorism force.

Mr. Srinivasan is a 1992 batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of the Bihar cadre. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Mr. Srinivasan from the date of joining the post and up to the date of his superannuation which is August 31, 2027. He is currently serving as the director of Bihar Police Academy, Rajgir.

