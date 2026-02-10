AYUSH Budget Allocation Raises Hope for AIIMS (Unani), Says AIUTC Secretary General

Last Updated on February 10, 2026 1:16 am by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The All India Unani Tibbi Congress (AIUTC), has welcomed the Union Budget 2026–27 allocation of ₹4,408 crore for the Ministry of AYUSH, calling it a positive step toward strengthening India’s traditional healthcare systems.

Expressing satisfaction over the increased focus on AYUSH, Secretary General of the All India Unani Tibbi Congress (AIUTC) Dr. Syed Ahmad Khan, said he hopes the long-pending proposal for establishing AIIMS (Unani)—which has remained unresolved since 2004—will finally move towards implementation.

He noted that the Union Government created the Ministry of AYUSH in 2014 with the objective of promoting and institutionalising traditional medical systems such as Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy. Since then, these systems have witnessed greater recognition, both nationally and internationally.

Dr. Khan stressed that the Unani system must also receive equal opportunities for growth, research, and institutional development. He recalled that when the foundation stone of the first AIIMS (Ayurveda) was laid in 2004, it was announced that a similar premier institute for Unani medicine would soon follow, but the commitment has yet to be fulfilled.

He expressed optimism that with the government planning to establish three new AIIMS institutions this year, one could be dedicated to the Unani system.