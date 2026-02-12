The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

AMN QAUMI AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

AIMPLB Slams Mandatory ‘Vande Mataram’ Recitation, Calls it Unconstitutional

Feb 12, 2026

Last Updated on February 12, 2026 5:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has issued a sharp objection to the Central Government’s recent notification mandating the recitation of all verses of Vande Mataram at schools and official functions. The Board has formally demanded an immediate withdrawal of the order, labeling it a violation of religious freedom and secular values.

Key Concerns Raised by the Board:

  • Constitutional Conflict: The Board’s General Secretary, Maulana Mohammed Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, stated that the decision is unconstitutional and contradicts previous Supreme Court judgments.
  • Religious Beliefs: The Maulana highlighted that the song contains references to the worship of deities, which directly conflicts with the Islamic belief in one God (Allah).
  • Historical Precedent: The Board noted that the Constituent Assembly had previously agreed to use only the first two stanzas of the song following advice from Rabindranath Tagore.
  • Secular Values: The statement emphasized that a secular government should not forcibly impose the religious teachings or beliefs of one community upon others.

The AIMPLB has linked the timing of this notification to upcoming elections in West Bengal. The General Secretary further stated that if the Central Government does not withdraw the notification, the Board is prepared to challenge the decision in court.

Related Post

AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Voting ends, counting begins amid high turnout, sporadic violence

Feb 12, 2026
AMN BUSINESS AWAAZ PROMOTIONAL CONTENTS

Redefining comfort: Air India launches India’s exclusive Premium Economy experience

Feb 12, 2026
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Bangladesh Votes amid Tight Strict Seurity Vigil

Feb 12, 2026

You missed

URDU SECTION

بنگلہ دیش عام انتخابات: ووٹنگ ختم، ووٹوں کی گنتی شروع

12 February 2026 7:38 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
AMN INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

Bangladesh: Voting ends, counting begins amid high turnout, sporadic violence

12 February 2026 6:24 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
URDU SECTION

“مذہبی آزادی پر حملہ”: وندے ماترم کے حکم پر آل انڈیا مسلم پرسنل لا بورڈ کا سخت احتجاج

12 February 2026 5:51 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
HINDI SECTION

“धार्मिक स्वतंत्रता पर हमला”: वंदे मातरम् आदेश पर AIMPLB का तीखा विरोध

12 February 2026 5:52 PM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments