AIMPLB Slams Mandatory ‘Vande Mataram’ Recitation, Calls it Unconstitutional

Last Updated on February 12, 2026 5:29 pm by INDIAN AWAAZ

Staff Reporter / New Delhi

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has issued a sharp objection to the Central Government’s recent notification mandating the recitation of all verses of Vande Mataram at schools and official functions. The Board has formally demanded an immediate withdrawal of the order, labeling it a violation of religious freedom and secular values.

Key Concerns Raised by the Board:

Constitutional Conflict: The Board’s General Secretary, Maulana Mohammed Fazlur Rahim Mujaddidi, stated that the decision is unconstitutional and contradicts previous Supreme Court judgments.

The Maulana highlighted that the song contains references to the worship of deities, which directly conflicts with the Islamic belief in one God (Allah).

The Board noted that the Constituent Assembly had previously agreed to use only the first two stanzas of the song following advice from Rabindranath Tagore.

The statement emphasized that a secular government should not forcibly impose the religious teachings or beliefs of one community upon others.

The AIMPLB has linked the timing of this notification to upcoming elections in West Bengal. The General Secretary further stated that if the Central Government does not withdraw the notification, the Board is prepared to challenge the decision in court.