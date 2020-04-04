FreeCurrencyRates.com

04 Apr 2020
Ayurveda’s immunity boosting measures for self care during COVID-19 threat

AMN

Immunity of the body plays an important role in maintaining optimum health. While there is no medicine for COVID-19 as of now, it will be good to take preventive measures which boost immunity in these times. Ayurveda, being the science of life, propagates the gifts of nature in maintaining healthy and happy living. Based on the Ayurvedic literature and scientific Publications, Ministry of AYUSH has recommended self-care guidelines for preventive health measures and boosting immunity with special reference to respiratory health in the wake of COVID-19. The general measures which people should take during this period are drinking warm water throughout the day, daily practice of Yogasana, Pranayama and meditation for at least 30 minutes. People should use spices like Turmeric, Cumin, Coriander and Garlic in their cooking.

To boost immunity, people are also advised to take Chyavanprash 10 gram in the morning, drink herbal tea and decoction made from Tulsi Cinnamon, Black pepper, Dry Ginger and Raisin once or twice a day. Drinking half tea spoon turmeric powder in 150 ml of hot milk once or twice a day will also help. The Ministry has also advised people to apply sesame oil or coconut oil or Ghee in both the nostrils in morning and evening and take 1 table spoon sesame or coconut oil in mouth. During dry cough and sore throat,

the steam inhalation with fresh Pudina leaves or Ajwain can be practiced once in a day. Clove powder mixed with natural sugar or honey can be taken 2 to 3 times a day in case of cough or throat irritation.

