AMN/ WEB DESK

A three-day national mourning was announced by Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen today. At least 11 people were killed, including the shooter, in the school shooting that happened in Austria’s second-largest city of Graz on Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed the suspected perpetrator as a 21-year-old shooter, who used to be a student at the Graz school. He is reported to have shot himself dead.