Indian National detained at Newark Airport; Deportation ordered

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Indian Consulate in New York has ascertained that the individual who belongs to Haryana had entered the United States illegally without a valid visa and was being deported back to India as per a court order.

About a social media post about an Indian national detained at Newark Airport in New Jersey in the United States, Sources said that the Indian National was restrained and admitted to a medical facility on finding his behaviour not conducive to travel. They added that the individual will be deported back to India once he is fit to travel. The consulate is also engaging with the US authorities on this matter.