Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Indian National detained at Newark Airport; Deportation ordered

Jun 11, 2025

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Indian Consulate in New York has ascertained that the individual who belongs to Haryana had entered the United States illegally without a valid visa and was being deported back to India as per a court order.

About a social media post about an Indian national detained at Newark Airport in New Jersey in the United States, Sources said that the Indian National was restrained and admitted to a medical facility on finding his behaviour not conducive to travel. They added that the individual will be deported back to India once he is fit to travel. The consulate is also engaging with the US authorities on this matter.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

Jun 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

Jun 17, 2025
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

Jun 17, 2025

You missed

WOMEN

1st time, UK’s foreign intelligence agency to be led by woman 

17 June 2025 1:36 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Iran to Withdraw from NPT Amid Rising Tensions with Israel

17 June 2025 1:31 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Israel claims to kill four senior Iranian intelligence officials in precision airstrike

17 June 2025 1:27 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

 Iran-Israel conflict intensifies as civilian casualties mounting on both sides

17 June 2025 1:26 AM INDIAN AWAAZ No Comments
Click to listen highlighted text!