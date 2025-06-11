Sri Lanka to hike power tariffs by 15% from June 12 to meet IMF goals

AMN/ WEB DESK

Sri Lanka will raise electricity tariffs by 15 per cent starting on the 12th of June, the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) announced on Tuesday. The decision comes six months after a major tariff cut in December 2024, which reduced electricity bills by approximately 20 per cent amid easing inflation and improved power generation.

However, the International Monetary Fund, in a review earlier this year, expressed concern and urged Colombo to ensure cost-reflective pricing as part of its ongoing $2.9 billion bailout program.

PUCSL said the latest hike follows a public consultation process and takes into account rising operational costs and debt servicing needs. The Ceylon Electricity Board had earlier requested an 18.3 per cent increase.

Officials described the 15 per cent adjustment as a corrective step to stabilise the sector and maintain alignment with economic reform goals.