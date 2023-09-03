इंडियन आवाज़     03 Sep 2023 05:52:44      انڈین آواز

Australia's govt to introduce legislation on Monday to tighten loopholes in workplace law

Australia’s government will introduce legislation on Monday to tighten loopholes in workplace law, a move opposed by employer groups fearing higher costs. Workplace Minister Tony Burke said today he will introduce the Bill making it a criminal offence to deliberately underpay workers, with a maximum penalty of 10 years in jail and a maximum fine of five million US dollars. Details of the legislation have not been released yet.

Burke said in a speech last week that in addition to criminalising wage theft, the Bill would make it easier for casual workers to gain permanent roles. He further said that the impact on business would be minimal, and businesses with fewer than 15 employees would be exempted from some provisions.

Meanwhile, the Australian Chamber of Commerce and Industry has said the law will restrict independent contracting and threaten the viability of online food delivery and ride share services.

