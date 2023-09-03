इंडियन आवाज़     03 Sep 2023 05:53:06      انڈین آواز

Niger coup supporters stage protest in Niamey

Published On: By

Demand France to withdraw its ambassadors and troops from country

AMN/ WEB DESK

Thousands of protesters supporting the new military rulers gathered outside a French military base in Niger’s capital Niamey, demanding France to withdraw its ambassadors and troops from the country.

Niger’s military government, which seized power on the 26th of July has accused French President Emmanuel Macron of using divisive rhetoric in his comments about the coup and seeking to impose a neocolonial relationship with its former colony.

Anti-French sentiment has risen in Niger since the coup but soured further last week when France ignored the military government’s order for its ambassador to leave. The protests turned violent yesterday when the protesters started breaking the barriers and tried to approach the French military base which houses about 1,500 French troops.

خبرنامہ

راجستھان کا شہر کوٹہ ‘خودکشیوں کا شہر ‘کیوں بنتا جارہا ہے؟

جاوید اختر مسابقتی امتحانات میں داخلے کے لیے 'کوچنگ ہب' کے ...

بچوں کی بہتر پرورش کے لئے سرمایہ کاری میں اضافہ ضروری

عندلیب اختر بچوں کی زندگی کے ابتدائی برس زندگی بھر کی صحت، ...

انڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک:ترقی کی راہو ں پر مسلسل گامزن

جاوید اخترانڈیا پوسٹ پیمنٹس بینک(آئی پی پی بی) کا قیام بینکنگ ...

MARQUEE

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

MEDIA

Dr. Vasudha Gupta assumes charge as Principal DG of Akashvani and NSD

Senior Indian Information Service officer Dr. Vasudha Gupta has assumed charge as the Principal Director Gener ...

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO successfully performs first orbit raising manoeuvre of its solar mission Aditya L1

AMN Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has successfully performed the first earth-bound manoeuvre of ...

Aditya-L1 mission: PSLV carrying India’s first spacecraft to Sun lifts off

Aditya-L1 solar mission: India today launched its first mission to the Sun this morning, just days after becom ...

