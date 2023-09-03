Niger coup supporters stage protest in Niamey

Demand France to withdraw its ambassadors and troops from country

Thousands of protesters supporting the new military rulers gathered outside a French military base in Niger’s capital Niamey, demanding France to withdraw its ambassadors and troops from the country.

Niger’s military government, which seized power on the 26th of July has accused French President Emmanuel Macron of using divisive rhetoric in his comments about the coup and seeking to impose a neocolonial relationship with its former colony.

Anti-French sentiment has risen in Niger since the coup but soured further last week when France ignored the military government’s order for its ambassador to leave. The protests turned violent yesterday when the protesters started breaking the barriers and tried to approach the French military base which houses about 1,500 French troops.