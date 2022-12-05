Australian PM Anthony Albanese tests positive for COVID-19

WEB DESK

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday announced that he has been tested positive for COVID-19. In a tweet, he said, he will be isolating himself and will continue to work from home. This comes as WHO estimates that at least 90 per cent of the world’s population now has some level of immunity to SARS-CoV2, due to prior infection or vaccination.

Last week, WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus said the number of weekly deaths reported to WHO has declined slightly over the past five weeks, but more than 8,500 people lost their lives last week.