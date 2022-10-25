FreeCurrencyRates.com

इंडियन आवाज़     25 Oct 2022

Australian authorities warn flood-affected areas in country’s southeast about to receive more rain

Australian authorities warned today that flood-affected areas in the country’s southeast were about to receive more rain. The emergency services issued a fresh evacuation order. Authorities overnight told hundreds of residents to evacuate from the New South Wales (NSW) town of Narrabri and northwest of Sydney, as water released from a full dam nearby worsened the flooding.

Local media reported that a freight train crashed overnight near Naradhan, about 600 kilometers west of Sydney, with two crew rescued uninjured after rail tracks came loose because of heavy rain. Australian’s Bureau of Meteorology expects 50mm of rain across swathes of the southeast today and tomorrow. It also expects 100mm of rain on parts of the mainland and most of the island state of Tasmania.

Dozens of waterways in New South Wales and Victoria are at risk of flooding due to fresh rain. Flooding is also expected on several river systems in the adjacent states of Queensland, South Australia and Tasmania.

