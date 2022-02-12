Australia stands with Lithuania, says Australian PM Scott Morrison amid China tensions

AMN/ WEB DESK

Australia stands with Lithuania, said Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison amid China tensions and also said that the country is seeking to work with as many like-minded nations.

The Australian Premier made these remarks in the presence of US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne, Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

He further said that like-mindedness meant an open, independent Indo Pacific, like-mindedness about free trade, and the opportunity to have human rights observed in the region, and to address the global challenges of COVID and climate.

Tensions between China and the Baltic nation of Lithuania have erupted in November last year when Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a representative office in Vilnius, equivalent to an embassy.

The move angered China and it further got escalated in recent times after Lithuania took steps to strengthen ties with Taiwan.