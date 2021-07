WEB DESK

Australia reported its first coronavirus-related death of the year on Sunday. The authorities said a woman, in her 90s, died in Sydney. She had contracted the virus in a family setting.

New South Wales which is battling an outbreak of the highly infectious Delta variant of coronavirus reported 77 new cases. There are now 52 people in hospital, with 15 in intensive care.

Sydney is currently in lockdown, as Australia’s largest city fights to contain the Delta strain of the virus.